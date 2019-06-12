Ford recalls 1.2 million Explorers for rear suspension issue

Ford just announced a few recalls, with one in particular being quite wide in scope. Approximately 1.2 million Explorers are being recalled due to a rear suspension toe link fracture issue. The recall affects 2011-2017 Explorers, but apparently not every last one of them. Those included were built between May 2010 and January 2017 in the Chicago plant. Ford says that Explorers subjected to "frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link."
We imagine most folks are not putting their Explorers through many events that force full rear suspension articulation, but those that do should definitely take notice of this recall. A fractured toe link will do no favors to your steering control, and Ford says it could increase the risk of a crash. No injuries have been reported in relation to this issue, but one customer did report that his toe link broke upon hitting a curb. Ford says it will replace both the left and rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links, which won't break.
Next up on the Ford recall list this morning is the 2013 Ford F-150. This recall is a continuation to the saga that is Ford vehicles unexpectedly downshifting into first gear for no reason. Ford announced a recall of 1.48 million F-150s with the six-speed automatic transmission in February this year for the same issue, but apparently that update didn't take correctly. About 123,000 vehicles that were reprogrammed under the recall are still at risk to downshift to first. Ford says the new software loaded into those trucks didn't actually include the updates necessary to prevent a potential unintended downshift. So back to the dealer you go. Thankfully, it wasn't all 1.48 million F-150s that received the failed update, but the news still isn't a good look.
Finally, about 4,300 Ford Econoline (2009-2016 model year) vehicles with the 5.4-liter engine are being recalled due to "loss of motive power." A substandard weld within a coast clutch component in the transmission is at risk of failing, which could then affect your ability to move forward. Ford says the bad weld is found in school bus and ambulance Econoline vehicles, so that makes the risks higher in case of loss of forward motion. There are currently no injuries or accidents reported as a result of the problem.
