Lexus really put the spindle grille on its imaginary 'Men in Black' jet

There is a large constituency of people who do not like — hate, even — Lexus' signature spindle grille. But Lexus likes it, A LOT. So much so, that the company included the spindle design into its newest conceptual design study, the Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer Jet that will appear in "Men in Black: International."



The two official trailers for the upcoming MIB reboot revealed that Lexus had a hand in the films. In the second, we even see a Lexus RC F transforming into an aircraft, a call back to Will Smith's and Tommy Lee Jones' flying car in the original. But this is the first full look at the fictional vehicle, which will be used by Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.



Lexus had some fun with this and put out a press release detailing all of the Galactic Enforcer Jet's features. Lexus says it wears Umbra Black, the darkest black in the entire universe, and uses Hybrid Transformer Technology. Its Quasar Power Source2 Technology was secured through a secret alien knowledge swap and uses power from the closest Active Galactic Nucleus3 for universal travel. The propulsion system is named after Black Hole TON 618.



The stats on this machine are pretty impressive. It gets 122 millennia per gallon, does zero to 60 in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds, and has light-speed-matching capabilities. Drivers sit in intergalactically sourced and ethically spawned Adorian leather and have the choice of three drive modes: EcoDrive, SportDrive, and QuantumDrive.



Further convenience and safety features include Amazon Alexa (which understands seven trillion alien languages), infinite scaling technology, gamma ray headlamps, an Inter-Galactic Positioning System, transforming seats with a 31-point safety harness, and the Lexus Safety System + with force field technology. In regards to styling, the jet has the Enforcer Package and can be ordered in six other colors.



Check out the jet in action in "Men in Black: International" on June 14.







