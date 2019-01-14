2020 Lexus RC F adds hardcore Track Edition and lots of carbon fiber

The biggest change for the RC F is the addition of a Track Edition for 2020. It's immediately recognizable by its massive carbon fiber rear wing and lower front spoiler. That fixed rear wing is lighter than the active spoiler of the standard RC F while simultaneously adding up to 58 more pounds of downforce and reducing drag. The hood, roof, rear-seat partition, and a bumper reinforcement are also made from carbon fiber.Other lightweighting bits include a titanium muffler and tailpipes, carbon ceramic brake rotors from Brembo, and 19-inch forged wheels from BBS. It all adds up to a 176-pound weight loss compared to the current RC F. Although the engine is unchanged from other 2020 RC F models, the weight reduction drops the 0-60 time down to 3.96 seconds.We don't yet have pricing for the 2020 RC F or the upgraded Track Edition, but Lexus says production will begin in the second quarter of 2019. Check out both versions of the 2020 RC F in our high-res image galleries above.