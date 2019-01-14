2020 Lexus RC F adds hardcore Track Edition and lots of carbon fiber

There's a shortage of high-performance naturally aspirated V8 engines in the United States these days. Fortunately, Lexus sees fit to keep its 5.0-liter V8 in production for the foreseeable future, updating it for 2020 and packaging it inside a revised RC F sports coupe. In its latest guise, the 5.0 spins out 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, increases of 5 ponies and 6 lb-ft over the previous version.
The RC F gets slightly revised styling for 2020 that includes minor updates to the headlights, taillights, and front and rear fascias. Underneath the skin, the coupe benefits from hollow half shafts, aluminum suspension bits, a lightened intake manifold, and a smaller air conditioning compressor all in a bid to save weight. Custom Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, a numerically higher rear axle ratio and the addition of a simple launch control system – press the brake, floor the gas, drop the brake – allows the 2020 RC F to hit 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.
The biggest change for the RC F is the addition of a Track Edition for 2020. It's immediately recognizable by its massive carbon fiber rear wing and lower front spoiler. That fixed rear wing is lighter than the active spoiler of the standard RC F while simultaneously adding up to 58 more pounds of downforce and reducing drag. The hood, roof, rear-seat partition, and a bumper reinforcement are also made from carbon fiber.
Other lightweighting bits include a titanium muffler and tailpipes, carbon ceramic brake rotors from Brembo, and 19-inch forged wheels from BBS. It all adds up to a 176-pound weight loss compared to the current RC F. Although the engine is unchanged from other 2020 RC F models, the weight reduction drops the 0-60 time down to 3.96 seconds.
We don't yet have pricing for the 2020 RC F or the upgraded Track Edition, but Lexus says production will begin in the second quarter of 2019. Check out both versions of the 2020 RC F in our high-res image galleries above.
