This wireless phone charger doubles as a dashboard mount

Transcript: The Vanmass design combines charger and phone holder into one unit. It automatically opens and closes for one-hand operation. It's suitable for car windshield, dashboard, or air vent installation. You can pull down the bottom bracket to keep the phone and coils aligned. The adjustable arm and 360° joint ball allows you to find the best angle for safe driving. Suitable for a variety of qi-enabled cell phones.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.