Search effort for automotive journalist Davey G. Johnson continues

Davey G. Johnson, a veteran automotive journalist whose writing has appeared on Jalopnik, Motorcyclist and Car and Driver, has been missing since Wednesday morning. Johnson was testing a Honda CB1000R motorcycle, which was later found parked outside a rest stop on Route 49 near Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County, California.
The Calaveras Sheriff's Department is leading search and rescue efforts in the area surrounding Johnson's last known location. "CBS This Morning" highlighted the search effort in a segment that features Johnson's girlfriend, fellow journalist Jaclyn Trop.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Calaveras County Search and Rescue, a volunteer arm of the Sheriff's Department, for those wishing to donate.
Anyone with information that could help in the search and rescue efforts is urged to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff at 209–754–6500.
