'Forza Horizon 4' gets a Lego Speed Champions expansion pack

Microsoft connects two rabid fanbases with its latest announcement, a Lego Speed Champions expansion pack for Forza Horizon 4. A trailer was released during Microsoft's press conference at E3, and it looks exactly like what you'd expect — blocky, brightly hued cars and trucks, stadiums full of Lego people, tracks and whole worlds that appear to be snapped together brick by brick, all set to an appropriate "Everything Is Awesome" soundtrack.
Check out the trailer above, and pay attention to the diversity of the vehicles shown. Besides the McLaren Senna that stars in the clip, we spotted everything from a Mini Cooper rally car to a vintage Ford Bronco. We also noted that there are plenty of realistic cars alongside the Lego models, which is pretty cool.
The expansion pack hits the virtual market on Thursday, June 13. It's included with the Ultimate Edition or separately available with the purchase of a Forza Horizon 4 Expansion Pass, Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle, or as a standalone item for a penny under $20.
