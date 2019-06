Rivian confirms V2V charging, auxiliary batteries

"You're starting to get into the long tail of use cases, but even there we've designed the vehicle so you can have auxiliary battery packs. You can also charge Rivian-to-Rivian, which is a neat thing. You connect the two vehicles and then I could hand you some electrons. That takes us to the limit, and of course you can always find a corner of the world where it won't work, just like you can't find a gas station in Antarctica. You won't be able to find a plug in Antarctica, so there are natural limitations."

We're excited to see what's coming down the pipeline from Rivian , specifically the launch of the R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV . We love what we've seen so far, including the range and performance figures Rivian is targeting. We like the way Rivian is thinking about how people will use its products, and the thought put into the camp kitchen shown at Overland West . Now, in, we've got some more tidbits about the upcoming EVs Among the nuggets of new information is confirmation that Rivians will be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle charging, and that there will be available auxiliary battery packs , both of which should help them get further off the grid than other EVs. Here's what Scaringe had to say on the matter:In the interview, Scaringe also talks about range, charging and battery chemistry, noting that regardless of the automaker, charging your car faster means degrading the life of the battery. Scaringe calls finding a new chemistry that enables faster charging "the holy grail," and says his company is instead focused on efficiencies. He points out that features like air curtains and other aerodynamic features help these boxy vehicles improve range.