Rivian confirms V2V charging, auxiliary batteries

Among the nuggets of new information is confirmation that Rivians will be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle charging, and that there will be available auxiliary battery packs, both of which should help them get further off the grid than other EVs. Here's what Scaringe had to say on the matter:
"You're starting to get into the long tail of use cases, but even there we've designed the vehicle so you can have auxiliary battery packs. You can also charge Rivian-to-Rivian, which is a neat thing. You connect the two vehicles and then I could hand you some electrons. That takes us to the limit, and of course you can always find a corner of the world where it won't work, just like you can't find a gas station in Antarctica. You won't be able to find a plug in Antarctica, so there are natural limitations."
In the interview, Scaringe also talks about range, charging and battery chemistry, noting that regardless of the automaker, charging your car faster means degrading the life of the battery. Scaringe calls finding a new chemistry that enables faster charging "the holy grail," and says his company is instead focused on efficiencies. He points out that features like air curtains and other aerodynamic features help these boxy vehicles improve range.
"People look at the Rivian and say it doesn't look very aerodynamic, but this is the most aerodynamic truck in the world," Scaringe told The Drive. "By far."
We'll be tuned in for more information from Rivian in the near future. That future seems promising, considering Amazon led an investment of $700 million in Rivian, while Ford recently invested another $500 million.
