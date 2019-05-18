The Rivian R1T gets a camp kitchen and shows up at Overland West

The Rivian R1T is the first electric vehicle to make an official appearance at Overland West in Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, Arizona. There's a tent mounted atop the pickup truck's bed that makes this conceptual R1T work as a self-contained exploration platform. But the really cool bit is the fully enclosed camp kitchen that slides out from the electric truck's gear tunnel.
All R1T trucks have a sealable storage area between the rear seats and the truck bed. That area is ripe for customization, and it seems Rivian is keen to show prospective buyers and outfitters at least one cool possibility.
"We've been coming to Overland for a few years now, learning from this community how they use their vehicles," said Rivian Creative Director Larry Parker. "Much of what we've learned from Overland attendees has gone into our product design."
The kitchen features what appears to be an induction cooktop that flips down for storage and runs off the R1T's onboard battery pack. Rivian says a full week's worth of cooking would use 20 kWh, equal to 11 percent of the truck's largest 180-kWh battery pack.
When not powering a cooking kit, the all-wheel-drive Rivian R1T's battery pack sends its juice to a quartet of electric motors that produce a combined 750 horsepower. Rivian estimates more than 400 miles of range, a 0-60 time of 3 seconds, and towing capability of up to 11,000 pounds. It's expected to hit production in the fall of 2020 ... probably without the onboard camp kitchen.
