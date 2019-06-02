These potholes are being fixed with 'band-aids'

The technique is designed to be cost effective and quick

Jun 2nd 2019 at 4:15PM
Transcript: Fixing potholes with "band-aids." This adhesive system makes repairing potholes quick and easy. American Road Patch developed an asphalt adhesive system. It's designed to be cost effective and keep traffic flowing. When a pothole is identified the area is swept of debris. Then an asphalt mix is placed into the pothole and tampered in. Finally an adhesive patch is peeled and placed over the pothole. Heating around the pothole prior to patching improves the bonding process of the adhesive, and tampering in the road patch gives it a watertight seal. American Road Patch has a life span of 10 years.
