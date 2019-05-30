This dog hammock allows your pup to feel safe and secure on car rides

Transcript: This dog hammock and seat cover hangs between the front and back seats providing a barrier that prevents your dog from climbing into the front seat. It's water- and stain-resistant, and machine washable. The six attachment points keep the hammock in place without any sliding. It measures 55" wide by 56" long. The price is currently $62.39 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.