This electric motocross bike is made for kids

Transcript: The MX350 Dirt Rocket by Razor is an electric dirt bike for younger riders. It's designed for ages 13 and up. The MX350 has a top speed of 14 mph and provides 30 minutes of continuous use. The 12" pneumatic knobby tires are designed to get through dirt. It has a chain driven motor with twist grip throttle control and a weight capacity of 140 pounds. The price is currently $249.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
