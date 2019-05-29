This bike rack holds road, hybrid, and some mountain bikes for $69.99

Transcript: The Steadyrack can store your bicycle vertically. It holds bikes up to 77 lbs and fits road, hybrid and select mountain bikes with tire diameters 20" to 29". The 160-degree swivel is designed for easy loading and unloading. The rack stores flat against the wall in a closed position when not in use. Price is currently $69.99.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.