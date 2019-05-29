This bike rack holds road, hybrid, and some mountain bikes for $69.99

Perfect for storing your bikes where space is a concern

May 29th 2019 at 5:10PM
Transcript: The Steadyrack can store your bicycle vertically. It holds bikes up to 77 lbs and fits road, hybrid and select mountain bikes with tire diameters 20" to 29". The 160-degree swivel is designed for easy loading and unloading. The rack stores flat against the wall in a closed position when not in use. Price is currently $69.99.

