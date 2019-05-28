The 2020 Ford Escape starts at $25,980

The completely new 2020 Ford Escape will start at $25,980 for a base S with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine when it goes on sale this fall. That's a $780 price increase from the 2019 model year. There are five trim levels in total, and the most expensive Titanium trim starts at $34,495. All prices include a $1,095 destination charge.
That sub-$26,000 S nets you a few notable standard features, including Co-Pilot360, which is a suite of driver assistance features such as blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, auto high-beams and automatic emergency braking. There are also two USB charging ports and a WiFi hotspot good for up to 10 devices.
To get Ford's Sync 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you'll need to step up to the $28,190 SE trim with the 8-inch touchscreen. This trim keeps the same engine as the S, but adds desirable equipment like automatic climate control, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and 17-inch aluminum wheels. You'll also get a 10-way power driver's seat, keyless entry and heated sideview mirrors. It's a worthwhile upgrade from the S, and one we imagine many customers will opt for.
Next up the food chain is the SE Sport, which comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle supplemented by an electric motor and a small battery. The SE Sport runs $29,350, making it the cheapest hybrid-powered Escape. We estimate it will get about 39 mpg combined. Adding to the SE, this trim nets you Ford's 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and black accents all around the exterior for a sportier appearance.
The SEL walks back on the hybrid powertrain in favor of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost for $30,350. For this price you get fog lamps, a power liftgate, "sport contour bucket seats," a heated leather steering wheel, a reverse sensing system and remote start.
The top-dog Titanium at $34,495 also comes standard with the hybrid powertrain. It adds premium equipment like 19-inch wheels, acoustic laminated glass, leather seats and LED fog lamps. Additional tech includes navigation, a B&O sound system, ambient LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 110-volt AC power outlet, lane centering and Ford's Active Park Assist. If you don't want the hybrid powertrain in your Escape Titanium, Ford offers its more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired exclusively with all-wheel drive for $37,780. Adding all-wheel drive to the Hybrid or smaller EcoBoost engine will run you $1,500.
There's still no pricing for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid, and since Ford hasn't opened up its configurator yet, we can't tell you what the absolute top-end of a 2020 Escape will be. However, the segment is hovering just under $40,000 for a completely loaded car, so we'll expect it to be right around there once all the boxes are checked.
These prices place the 2020 Escape right in the thick of things with sales leaders like the Toyota RAV4 at $26,595, the Honda CR-V at at $25,395, and the Nissan Rogue at $26,065. Meanwhile, its hybrid competition from the RAV4 and Rogue begins slightly cheaper at $28,795 (RAV4) and $28,745 (Rogue) to the Escape's $29,350. Regardless of trim choice, the Escape seems reasonably priced for its class, and doesn't offer up much in the way of surprises.
That sub-$26,000 S nets you a few notable standard features, including Co-Pilot360, which is a suite of driver assistance features such as blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, auto high-beams and automatic emergency braking. There are also two USB charging ports and a WiFi hotspot good for up to 10 devices.
To get Ford's Sync 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you'll need to step up to the $28,190 SE trim with the 8-inch touchscreen. This trim keeps the same engine as the S, but adds desirable equipment like automatic climate control, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and 17-inch aluminum wheels. You'll also get a 10-way power driver's seat, keyless entry and heated sideview mirrors. It's a worthwhile upgrade from the S, and one we imagine many customers will opt for.
Next up the food chain is the SE Sport, which comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle supplemented by an electric motor and a small battery. The SE Sport runs $29,350, making it the cheapest hybrid-powered Escape. We estimate it will get about 39 mpg combined. Adding to the SE, this trim nets you Ford's 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and black accents all around the exterior for a sportier appearance.
The SEL walks back on the hybrid powertrain in favor of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost for $30,350. For this price you get fog lamps, a power liftgate, "sport contour bucket seats," a heated leather steering wheel, a reverse sensing system and remote start.
The top-dog Titanium at $34,495 also comes standard with the hybrid powertrain. It adds premium equipment like 19-inch wheels, acoustic laminated glass, leather seats and LED fog lamps. Additional tech includes navigation, a B&O sound system, ambient LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 110-volt AC power outlet, lane centering and Ford's Active Park Assist. If you don't want the hybrid powertrain in your Escape Titanium, Ford offers its more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired exclusively with all-wheel drive for $37,780. Adding all-wheel drive to the Hybrid or smaller EcoBoost engine will run you $1,500.
There's still no pricing for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid, and since Ford hasn't opened up its configurator yet, we can't tell you what the absolute top-end of a 2020 Escape will be. However, the segment is hovering just under $40,000 for a completely loaded car, so we'll expect it to be right around there once all the boxes are checked.
These prices place the 2020 Escape right in the thick of things with sales leaders like the Toyota RAV4 at $26,595, the Honda CR-V at at $25,395, and the Nissan Rogue at $26,065. Meanwhile, its hybrid competition from the RAV4 and Rogue begins slightly cheaper at $28,795 (RAV4) and $28,745 (Rogue) to the Escape's $29,350. Regardless of trim choice, the Escape seems reasonably priced for its class, and doesn't offer up much in the way of surprises.