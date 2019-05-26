Video

This rideable robot butler is an adorable and convenient sidekick

Loomo from Segway will transport you or automatically follow along

May 26th 2019 at 6:00PM
Transcript: This AI bot is a little sidekick combined with personal transporter. Loomo is a self-balancing Segway from Segway Robotics. It's equipped with auto-follow and obstacle avoidance, and responds to voice commands. It has a range of 22 miles on a single charge with a battery capacity of 329 kWh. Loomo's top speed in vehicle mode is 11 mph and 4.3 mph in robot mode. To get your own Loomo, it'll cost you $1,799. Learn more at segwayrobotics.com
