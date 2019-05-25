'50 Years of the 914 – Typically Porsche' exhibit to open for limited time

Porsche is celebrating two 50th birthdays throughout 2019. The 917 party came first, and next up is a salute to the 914, what Porsche calls the first production mid-engined car from a German manufacturer. To honor the achievement, and the car's entangled history with Volkswagen, the Porsche Museum will open a new exhibit called "'50 Years of the 914 – Typically Porsche."
After fans check out the 917 exhibit at the Porsche Museum, they can bear witness to one of Porsche's most divisive designs. The exhibit will have 12 displays, each of which offers a different insight to the car's reputation. Included in the displays are the 914/4 (with the VW engine), the 914/6 (with the Porsche engine), the first 914 ever built, a 914 prototype with an eight-cylinder racing engine, a 914/6 GT, a reconstructed 914 with a 928 GTS engine, a 916, the Albrecht Graf von Goertz 914, and the Heuliez 914. Porsche says the GT was the first safety car in the world, as it carried the Obersten Nationalen Sportbehörde (ONS) crash response teams.
As part of the festivities, June 2, opening day, will be a "Typically Porsche Day" at the museum. More than 120 privately owned 914s will be in attendance at the free-entry event, and several experts will be on hand. Former development engineer Roland Kussmaul, former chassis developer Hans Clausecker, and engineer Günter Steckkönig will be there to discuss the 914's roots, while Head of Design Quality Style Porsche Anthony Hatter, former Porsche development engineer Jürgen Kapfer, and racecar product developer Hermann-Josef Steinmetz will be there to talk all things mid-engined.
The 914 first debuted in 1969 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. When it launched, there were two versions, the VW Porsche 914 with a four-cylinder engine, and the Porsche 914 with a six-cylinder. The 1.7-liter four is rated at 79 horsepower at 4,900 rpm, could do zero to 62 in 13 seconds, and had a top speed of 110 mph. The 2.0-liter six-cylinder from the 911 T was rated at 108 horsepower at 5,800 rpm.
To learn more about one of Porsche's weirdest vehicles ever, visit the museum between June 2 and July 7, 2019.
