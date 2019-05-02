See how Porsche disassembled and restored 917-001

The Porsche 917 turned 50 this year. As automakers do, Porsche celebrated the anniversary with not just one, but two special vehicles: the 917 Concept and the completely restored chassis No. 1 917. The revamped 917 officially debuted at the 77th Goodwood Members Meeting in Great Britain in April 2019, but Porsche has just released new images of the restoration process.
Although the 917 Concept's flashy paint scheme is a nod to a different part of the 917's history, the 917's original look was much less bright. The first 917 was completed on March 10, 1969, just before it was to make its global debut at the Geneva Auto Show on March 12. It had a white body with green accents before it was soon repainted in orange and white for the German International Motor Show in Frankfurt in September 1969. To make the restoration as authentic as possible, Porsche returned chassis No. 1 to its original predominately white look.
The Porsche Museum first decided to restore 917-001 in 2017. The process officially began in January 2018 when Porsche first examined the car's condition, and disassembly began in February.
According to Porsche, the car still had its original engine, aluminum frame, roof, window frames, doors, and door frames. However, due to previous conversions to a short-tail version, Porsche was required to create several new body parts and a new rear frame. This was achieved by 3D-scanning the frame in order to reverse engineer pieces that fit perfectly onto the car. These body parts were made out of a polyester laminate. As a finishing touch, the 917 was given newly cast magnesium wheels, just like the original.
Check out the behind-the-scenes photos of the car's disassembly and paint work in the gallery above, and see the car's debut in a new video below. For those who have a desire to see 917-001 (and several other 917s) in person, the Porsche Museum opens its new exhibit, "50 Years of Porsche 917 — Colours of Speed" on May 14, 2019. It will run through September 15, 2019.
