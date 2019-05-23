Upgrade your motorcycle helmet with a HUD

Transcript: Nuviz is a heads-up display for your motorcycle helmet. It lets riders to stay connected without getting distracted. The info displayed is customizable. With integrated navigation, communication, camera, and music available for display. Includes an HD camera that shoots stills and video. Currently $699.99.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
