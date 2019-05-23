BMW's classy tribute to Dieter Zetsche has quite the punchline

With the retirement of Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, Mercedes-Benz moves into a new era. It's stepping into the future with a new leader and a sharper focus on the technology that is reshaping the automotive landscape. Zetsche also moves onto the next phase of his life, free from the pressures and tedium of running a behemoth of the auto industry. This video from BMW, titled "Retirement is about exploring your wide open future," is about just that.
It's a touching video, depicting Dr. Z saying goodbye to his colleagues and walking out of the Daimler headquarters to an awaiting S-Class. Zetsche looks out the window wistfully as the car passes Stuttgart landmarks. He arrives at home, and prepares to go for a leisurely drive. We see a garage door open, and the grille of a vintage Mercedes looms in the background. Then, the punchline.
The video is a fitting tribute from a historic rival, with an appropriate amount of respectful, good-natured humor. It works, even if you surmised what was coming. The words at the end seem sincere: "Thank you, Dieter Zetsche, for so many years of inspiring competition." We're certain it doesn't end here.
