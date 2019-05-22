2020 BMW M2 CS spied at the Nurburgring

Spy photographers spotted the upcoming 2020 BMW M2 CS in snowy conditions in March, with very little camouflage on the hardcore M2. Now a development mule has been photographed driving around the Nürburgring Nordschleife track, a place that should feel much more like home than did northern Sweden.
Currently available information says the M2 CS should get as much as 455 horsepower from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight six. If this is the case, it will provide an interesting alternative to the outgoing F82/F83 M3/M4 Competition cars, which are rated at 450 PS. The redesigned, new-generation M3/M4 cars might come to the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall, and it's been stated earlier that while the regular, automatic M3 and M4 would have as much as 474 horsepower, the manual versions would end up having 20hp less — closely matching the touted M2 CS power figure as well as the older generation cars.
Speaking of the Frankfurt IAA show, that's where the M2 CS is also expected. BMW plans to build 2,200 units from early 2020 on, and they will all have stupendous amounts of carbon fiber, from the hood to the roof to the mirror caps. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and an optional seven-speed DCT; carbon ceramic brakes, unavailable on the M2 Competition but optional (and costly) on the M4 Competition, can be had as an option. No solid information about the limited-edition M2 CS pricing has been stated, but it could be as high as $80,000.
