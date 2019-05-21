This hammock could be the perfect accessory for your Jeep

Transcript: Jammock is a hammock for your Jeep Wrangler. It's made with a water- and saltwater-resistant, smooth black nylon. It can also be used as overhead storage when your Jeep top is on. Other uses for Jammock include a wind-jammer and shade. Jammock holds up to 350 pounds. It's compatible with all Wrangler YJ, TJ, and JK models from 1987 and after. The price is currently $99.99.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
