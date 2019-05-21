'The Art of Racing in the Rain' stars Kevin Costner as a dog named Enzo

"No one knows what curves life will throw at you, but if a driver has the courage to create his own conditions, then the rain is simply rain." This advice, from a golden retriever named Enzo, is the theme of the new film The Art of Racing in the Rain. Based on the novel by Garth Stein, it follows a driver aiming for Formula One and his relationship with his car-loving pup. If the first official trailer is any indication, tears will be a part of the experience.
The Art of Racing in the Rain has a IMDB page studded with stars. It comes from the same studio that produced Marley & Me and is directed by Simon Curtis. It's produced by Neal H. Moritz, Patrick Dempsey, and Tania Landau; and it features Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried. Oh, and the raspy voice of the dog? That's Kevin Costner.
The story, which was good enough to become a New York Times best-seller, is told through the eyes of a dog who grows up with his aspiring pro racing owner. "I was born to be a racecar driver," the dog narrates.
In the trailer, several cool cars make appearances, including BMW, Porsche, Audi, Ford, and McLaren GT-series racecars. We also see cameos from what appears to be a classic '70s-era BMW and a different star of the show, a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.
This seems like a perfect way to get the family to the theaters for a car-related movie that's not actually all about cars. The Art of Racing in the Rain opens August 9.
