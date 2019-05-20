This essential oil diffuser plugs into your car

Transcript: The Nanum car diffuser works both as an air humidifier and aroma diffuser. Fill the 12v diffuser with water and 1 to 2 drops of essential oil. Then, plug it into your vehicle's DC jack. Swivel the unit in the direction you want it to spray. The diffuser emits a cool mist that adds moisture to the air. It is equipped with 2-hour automatic power off technology. It's currently $8.99. Check the link in the description to get your own.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.