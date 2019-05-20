This car seat folds up to fit in your purse or backpack

Transcript: The Mifold grab-and-go car booster seat is a compact portable booster seat that folds up to fit into a backpack or glovebox. It's designed for kids aged 4 and up between 40 and 100 lbs, and 40 to 57 inches tall. Mifold is perfect for carpooling or traveling. It keeps your child secure by optimally adjusting the adult seat belt to fit the child. It's currently $34.99. Check the link below to get your own.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
