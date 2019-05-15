Here is the world's first 3D printed hypercar

It's called The Blade and it sure looks sharp

May 15th 2019 at 7:30PM
Transcript: The world's first 3D printed hypercar. This sleek looking vehicle could be a glimpse at the future of manufacturing. Blade is a four-wheel drive hybrid that was made using 3D printing. Divergent 3D designed the hypercar to showcase its printing capabilities. Blade is printed from Divergent made aluminum alloys and aerospace grade carbon fiber. Blade's entire 3D printed chassis only weighs 102 lbs. Inside the Blade you'll find an inline jet fighter seating position. We have no word yet on speed or pricing for Blade.
