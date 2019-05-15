Here is the world's first 3D printed hypercar

Transcript: The world's first 3D printed hypercar. This sleek looking vehicle could be a glimpse at the future of manufacturing. Blade is a four-wheel drive hybrid that was made using 3D printing. Divergent 3D designed the hypercar to showcase its printing capabilities. Blade is printed from Divergent made aluminum alloys and aerospace grade carbon fiber. Blade's entire 3D printed chassis only weighs 102 lbs. Inside the Blade you'll find an inline jet fighter seating position. We have no word yet on speed or pricing for Blade.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.