Watch a monster truck jump seven other monster trucks and forget everything bad in the world

Colton Eichelberger made history at the Monster Jam World Finals XX. In front of a wild crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Eichelberger jumped seven monster trucks with a monster truck, and did so with plenty of room to spare. According to Eichelberger on Facebook, it's a world record number of trucks he leapt over.
The jump was the finishing event at the Monster Jam World Finals. Using barely any running distance, Colton had no problem clearing the seven monster trucks below and landed two-to-three truck lengths past the obstacle. Colton's truck landed nose-first into the dirt but leveled out after quick bounce.
Eichelberger is no stranger to the monster truck world, as his whole family has been involved. The Team Max-D driver followed in the footsteps of his father, 11-time World Champion Tom Meents, and competes with his brother Jared Eichelberger. Now Colton has something he can use to talk trash at Thanksgiving.
Check out the footage above and allow the Monster Jam joy to make your day. Fans can relive the event with a two-hour freestyle broadcast on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN or a racing broadcast on May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The jump was the finishing event at the Monster Jam World Finals. Using barely any running distance, Colton had no problem clearing the seven monster trucks below and landed two-to-three truck lengths past the obstacle. Colton's truck landed nose-first into the dirt but leveled out after quick bounce.
Eichelberger is no stranger to the monster truck world, as his whole family has been involved. The Team Max-D driver followed in the footsteps of his father, 11-time World Champion Tom Meents, and competes with his brother Jared Eichelberger. Now Colton has something he can use to talk trash at Thanksgiving.
Check out the footage above and allow the Monster Jam joy to make your day. Fans can relive the event with a two-hour freestyle broadcast on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN or a racing broadcast on May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN.