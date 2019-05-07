Luxury-car side mirrors targeted by Manhattan thieves

Thanks to emerging technologies that require sensors and cameras to be embedded into the their shells, side mirrors on automobiles are more valuable than ever. According to a report from the New York Post, criminals have taken notice, as nearly 20 vehicles have fallen victim to mirror burglars in New York City.
Between March 1 and April 26, the NYPD has seen 19 cases of side mirrors stripped from vehicles. In all cases, the vehicles were luxury automobiles, including Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Lexus.
"It is likely the mirrors are being stolen in order to re-sell them," an NYPD spokesman told the NYP. The account put the value of the mirrors at between $1,500 and $2,000.
The majority of the crimes have taken place in one of Manhattan's fanciest and money-rich areas, as 14 thefts occurred in the Upper West Side. Others were reported in the Upper East Side, Harlem and Hamilton Heights.
The rise of tech-filled rides that offer active safety features and driving assistance has made automobile exteriors more vulnerable than ever. In addition to the possibility of hackers getting into a car's systems, several body parts now have expensive implanted sensors and cameras.
Between March 1 and April 26, the NYPD has seen 19 cases of side mirrors stripped from vehicles. In all cases, the vehicles were luxury automobiles, including Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Lexus.
"It is likely the mirrors are being stolen in order to re-sell them," an NYPD spokesman told the NYP. The account put the value of the mirrors at between $1,500 and $2,000.
The majority of the crimes have taken place in one of Manhattan's fanciest and money-rich areas, as 14 thefts occurred in the Upper West Side. Others were reported in the Upper East Side, Harlem and Hamilton Heights.
The rise of tech-filled rides that offer active safety features and driving assistance has made automobile exteriors more vulnerable than ever. In addition to the possibility of hackers getting into a car's systems, several body parts now have expensive implanted sensors and cameras.