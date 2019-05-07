eBay find | 1995 Chevy Tahoe Two-Door with 46,697 miles

I'm not getting a kickback from this guy, I promise. And it's not even that we're both in Oregon. I seriously tried to find another cool truck as an eBay find, but ol' Robert Stevens (or eBay seller tifjeslil) has quite simply done it again. I'm starting to think he's in possession of a time portal that allows him to ship trucks from 1997 (such as this F-250 and this Silverado).
Any way, check out this 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe K1500 2-Door with only 46,697 miles. And of course it's perfectly '90s green. Dudes at my high school would've been lining up for this thing. Then, today, any time probably. It's seriously cool and seemingly in excellent shape.
Now, for those of you too young to have friends who worshiped this thing in high school, Chevrolet did indeed sell a two-door Tahoe. However, it wasn't always known as such. Previously, the SUV based on the full-size Chevy truck platform was known as the Blazer. This is not to be confused with the S-10 Blazer, based on the Chevy S-10. Such confusion is/was completely understandable, so GM's decided to give the full-sizer a name of its own for 1995 as the original SUV craze heated up, and especially since the first four-door version was going to be launched (the longer Suburban, of course, had already been on sale for decades, while GMC had already introduced the Yukon name for 1992 and the GMT400 generation, replacing the outgoing full-sized Jimmy). The SUV here is therefore from the Tahoe's inaugural year, which also corresponded with an exterior styling refresh and a substantial interior overhaul.
The two-door Tahoe lasted until 1999, when only the four-door version was granted a redesign. I'm not certain the chubby-looking Tahoe of the 2000s would've been as cool with two doors.
Now, some tidbits about this particular two-door 1995 Tahoe. It's a basic LS trim level, so there are cloth seats and nothing fancy like a CD player, but the driver seat is still partially powered, and you've got a sweet tape deck. There's no passenger airbag, as GM had yet to clumsily tack it onto the dash, but don't worry cause there are some questionable cupholders in its place. Also, note the spare tire hilariously filling the cargo area as it was apt to do in this era. It was that, or tacked onto the tailgate, which is impossible on the Tahoe since the two-door came with the flip-up window/flip-down tailgate design. Correct me if I'm wrong, but the swing-out barn doors of the four-door Tahoe were not available.
So I'm pretty sure this is my favorite nugget ol' Robert has pulled from his time portal, but who knows what I'll have a hard time ignoring on eBay next time.
