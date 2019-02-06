2020 BMW M3 spied testing in Europe

The new 2020 BMW M3 is coming soon, probably sometime later this year. The sixth-generation G80 M3 follows the recently released G20 2019 BMW 3 Series. We've seen spy shots off and on since late 2017, though these latest photos give us our best look yet.
There's some obvious influence from BMW's current crop of cars, both front and rear. We've both seen and driven the new 330i, so it's not hard to imagine what the M3 looks like through the camouflage. A lower stance, wider fenders and the now-requisite quad-exhaust tips are all present. Camouflage up top suggests you might finally be able to get a moonroof with the carbon-fiber panel. Despite the big grille, don't expect something as large (or controversial) as what we've seen on the refreshed 2020 BMW 7 Series.
There are a lot of rumors flying around about the upcoming 2020 BMW M3, though don't expect too much to change from the current car. Power is likely to still come from a turbocharged inline-six. A manual transmission should carry over, too. The biggest change, however, is that power might be sent to all-four wheels courtesy of the BMW M5's all-wheel drive system, which would allow the car to switch to rear-wheel drive. There are also rumors of a lower-output rear-drive version coming. Look for the new M3 and two-door BMW M4 sometime later this year.
Related Video:
There's some obvious influence from BMW's current crop of cars, both front and rear. We've both seen and driven the new 330i, so it's not hard to imagine what the M3 looks like through the camouflage. A lower stance, wider fenders and the now-requisite quad-exhaust tips are all present. Camouflage up top suggests you might finally be able to get a moonroof with the carbon-fiber panel. Despite the big grille, don't expect something as large (or controversial) as what we've seen on the refreshed 2020 BMW 7 Series.
There are a lot of rumors flying around about the upcoming 2020 BMW M3, though don't expect too much to change from the current car. Power is likely to still come from a turbocharged inline-six. A manual transmission should carry over, too. The biggest change, however, is that power might be sent to all-four wheels courtesy of the BMW M5's all-wheel drive system, which would allow the car to switch to rear-wheel drive. There are also rumors of a lower-output rear-drive version coming. Look for the new M3 and two-door BMW M4 sometime later this year.
Related Video: