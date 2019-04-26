Subaru of Indiana produces its 4 millionth Subaru, but that's not all

Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), the only Subaru plant outside Japan, just celebrated building its 4 millionth Subaru. On Monday, April 22, at 10:51 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, a silver 2019 Outback rolled off the line to mark the milestone. The facility was the product of a joint venture between Subaru and Isuzu, producing about 67,000 cars per year. Devoted solely to Subarus since 2016, yearly output by the more than 5,700 factory associates hovers around 370,000 cars.
Those with a head for arcane minutiae might recall that in 2013 Subaru announced having produced the 4 millionth vehicle at the plant. An Outback also celebrated that milestone, that time a 2014 model in Dark Indigo Blue. Subaru answered our question about the previous highlight by explaining, "in the past, the plant produced Isuzu vehicles (and at one point, even the Honda Passport and Toyota Camry)." The 2013 vehicle tally counted everything rolling out the doors. This week's marker counts just the Subarus.
The facility also builds the Ascent, Impreza, and Legacy for the North American market. Things are going so well for the Japanese carmaker that we were also told, "While this week we're celebrating our 4 millionth Subaru vehicle (since beginning production in 1989), in early September we expect to produce our 6 millionth overall vehicle." Seems those seven sisters of the Pleiades, Subaru's constellation logo, are shining at full strength.
