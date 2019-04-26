McLaren GT spied in detail running around the streets of Spain

The McLaren GT is on its way, and today we get a more detailed look at the British supercar. McLaren previously released a few photos of the car in camouflage, but these are much more revealing with close-up shots included.
We'd like to turn your attention to the middle and rear of the car, where this McLaren stands to differentiate itself most with the rest of the lineup. There's a bit of a stretching effect from the long, gently tapering engine cover and rear deck. It's unclear how much of that area will be usable storage space, but there's bound to be more than the 570 GT allows for now. McLaren has said it's aiming for a full set of golf clubs or two pairs of 6-foot long skis with boots. So for all you McLaren owners upset about not being able to drive your supercar to the golf course or into snowy mountain passes, rest assured that McLaren is remedying this problem.
Even though McLaren is calling this a grand tourer, the general supercar shape and supercar characteristics appear ever-present. It's still extremely low to the ground, positions the engine right behind the driver's ears and it'll probably have even more power than the current 570 series of cars. Autocar recently chatted with McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt about the car, and he said it will have a more dedicated focus on the characteristics you want in a GT. That means high levels of comfort from the suspension and also increased cabin luxury. He went on to say that there will be more McLarens like this to come.
The DRL, headlight and taillight signatures are clear for us all to stare at now, too. McLaren hasn't showed much restraint when it comes to the air intakes behind the doors, as they're as large as ever. Camouflage on supercars like this McLaren never looks all that bad — we wouldn't be surprised to see somebody do a wrap like this for a rally, as those are generally pretty out-there designs.
McLaren is expected to launch the car relatively soon, presumably as a 2020 model year vehicle. It's looking ready to go in these spy photos, so don't expect to wait terribly long to see the new McLaren GT.
