Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition marks end of Japanese availability

Thirteen years ago, Mitsubishi discontinued the full-size Montero SUV in the U.S., and now the same thing is happening in its home country of Japan where it's called the Pajero. The company is marking the end of availability there with a Pajero Final Edition. Only 700 examples will be built.
There isn't a whole lot that separates the Pajero Final Edition from normal ones. It has serial number badging inside, and special stickers on the outside commemorating the SUV's introduction in 1982. One cool feature is a Citizen watch with Final Edition branding that's only available to buyers of this Pajero. For a little extra, customers can opt for an exterior package that adds a rear spoiler, chrome spare tire cover and mud flaps with aluminum plates that spell out Pajero. It comes standard with either a black or tan leather interior, a sunroof, roof rails, cold-weather package, and under the hood a 3.2-liter diesel I4 coupled to a selectable four-wheel-drive system and five-speed automatic transmission. The price for it is 4,530,600 yen, or $40,602 at current exchange rates.
Somewhat amazingly, this final Pajero isn't much different from the Montero that left our shores. The exterior has been lightly refreshed over the years with different lights and bumpers, and a more integrated spare tire cover. But it looks otherwise unchanged. The interior does sport more modern trimmings. The U.S. model also used a 3.8-liter gas-powered V6 rather than a diesel, but it did have a five-speed automatic like the current one.
For diehard Montero and Pajero enthusiasts, this is a somewhat sad moment, but the good news is that Mitsubishi will continue to offer the SUV in other markets where fuel isn't as expensive and roads can still be seriously nasty.
