Hyundai gifts Europe new Tucson N Line

Hyundai isn't ready to let the U.S. have it yet, but the Tucson N Line joins to please Europeans who've made the Tucson Hyundai's No. 1 seller there. After debuting the i30 N Line last year, this is the carmaker's first foray into a warmed-up performance SUV.



Engineers at the technical center in Russelsheim, Germany, didn't add more power to any of the three engine choices, but they did touch the chassis. The two most powerful engine options feature "refined" power steering for better feel, and dampers that are 8 percent stiffer in front, 5 percent stiffer in back.



The two marquee engines will be the 182-horsepower, 2.0-liter diesel helped by a 48V mild hybrid system, and a 174-hp, 1.6-liter gas motor. The last option, a 134-hp, 1.6-liter diesel, has been combined with a 48V system to add a second mild hybrid option to the Tucson range. Buyers can choose two-wheel or all-wheel drive.



The new wrapping includes redesigned bumpers and intakes, and lots of dark accents. All of the exterior brightwork gives way to the Stygian hue, including the dark mesh grille and surround, dark headlight bezels, gloss black on the side mirror housings and rear spoiler, and dark, 19-inch alloy wheels. The LED DRL pattern is unique to the N Line, as are the body-colored door handles in any of the Tucson's nine available shades.



Inside, red stitching lines the contours of the more supportive N-branded leather and suede sports seats, steering wheel, and shift lever. Two alloy pedals serve models with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions, three alloy pedals come with the six-speed manual. A nine-speaker Krell audio system is standard.



The Tucson N Line goes on sale in Europe in May. We can expect it to make its way to the U.S. eventually, a placeholder while we all wait for the rumored 340-hp Tucson N.



