Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is coming soon for $329,100

You've seen the coupe and read the reviews. You've seen the spy shots filtering out of the Nürburgring. And now you've finally, digitally and officially, seen the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. It's exactly what you'd expect — take the DBS Superleggera, keep its twin-tubrocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, ditch its hardtop in favor of a folding convertible mechanism, add a drop of sunshine and a copious extra dose of wailing exhaust note, stir and enjoy.
Aston Martin boasts that the DBS Superleggera Volante's top speed of 211 miles per hour matches that of the coupe and makes it the fastest convertible ever to roll out of Gaydon. Its quoted 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds (.02 seconds behind the coupe) and 0-100 time of 6.7 seconds means it's no slouch in the acceleration department, either, despite its quoted dry weight of 4,107 pounds. Fortunately, that heft (375 pounds more than the coupe) is distributed equally over the front and rear wheels.
A revised aerodynamics package that includes a front spoiler and airdam, side strakes that are deeper than those of the coupe, a double rear diffuser and a so-called Aeroblade II all combine to deliver 390 pounds of downforce. That's just 6.6 pounds less than the coupe, despite the inherent aero penalty caused by the removal of the roof.
It takes just 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close the soft top. At 10.2 inches, Aston says the folded roof stack is the smallest in its segment, and the top is offered in eight colors. A twill carbon fiber mesh finish is optional for the windshield surround, as well as the rear tonneau cover.
Want one? You'll have to wait for the third quarter of 2019 to order the DBS Superleggera Volante in the United States. And you'll need a check for $329,100.
