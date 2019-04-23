2019 Ford F-150 RTR arrives with an offroad and design focus

In case you found the number of ways to modify the Ford F-150 to be lacking, RTR vehicles has you covered with a brand new model. It's called the F-150 RTR (fittingly) and gives a normal Ford truck some extra panache and offroad capability.
One thing the RTR truck doesn't provide is a significant power bump. The company says its changes can be fitted to any F-150 with four doors except for the Raptor, and let's face it, a Raptor trumps anyway. The RTR starts with some new suspension components. Fox supplies its Series 2.0 shocks, and then RTR fits 20-inch black wheels that are wrapped with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. These few things should raise the bar in offroad ability a hair, and a Ford Performance catback exhaust will bring some drama to the soundtrack. We'll note that this exhaust is only compatible if you choose the 5.0-liter V8 or one of the two EcoBoost V6s.
Then it wouldn't be an RTR unless it had the face. RTR says the new grille provides increased air flow to the radiator while also integrating those relatively large LEDs into the piece. Look below the grille and you get to the skid plate with giant RTR lettering on it. Massive black plastic fender flares are added for some extra wheel well drama. There's an RTR graphics package and badging to make sure nobody mistakes it for anything other than an RTR F-150, too.
The interior gets a couple custom touches in a serialized dash plaque personally autographed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR-specific floor liners. And that's it, so we're pretty much just dealing with an extremely normal F-150 interior.
How much does all this cost, you ask? It ain't cheap. Add $12,750 to whatever the base price is to your F-150 of choice, and that's what you pay. That's a fair bit of coin for what seems fairly equivalent to a Ram Rebel or Silverado Trailboss setup. The benefit you get with Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR is its official partnership with Ford, which allows the aftermarket company to sell its products within Ford dealerships. That means owners who want a bit more than what a stock F-150 offers can have it and retain their full OEM warranty.
