This Spitfire-inspired Mustang GT has 700 hp, extreme awesomeness

Ford announced a month ago that it would be bringing a special custom 2018 Ford Mustang GT developed with drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Though the company only released one teaser image at the time, it has finally released full photos and details. The car features a World War II fighter plane them and packs a 700-horsepower supercharged V8.
The WWII plane in question is not a P51 Mustang, but rather a Eagle Squadron Spitfire used by the Royal Air Force. There are a few reasons this plane was selected as the basis for the car. First, it will be auctioned to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association, so a plane theme made sense. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. Finally, since the car is American, it made sense to choose the Eagle Squadron plane, since Eagle Squadron had American volunteer pilots.
Aside from the fighter plane paint scheme, the Mustang has a carbon fiber wide body kit, custom grille and lights, and wheels from Gittin Jr.'s RTR company. Inside, the seats are fitted with brown leather and black suede upholstery. The seat backs also have the Eagle Squadron insignia. Particularly cool details include a special aluminum badge made from the metal of an actual Spitfire, and the shift knob's metal top came from a chunk of an F-35 Lightning.
This custom Mustang will have impressive performance, too. It has the aforementioned supercharger from the Ford Performance catalog that bumps the 5.0-liter V8 to 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed manual and an upgraded rear end. The suspension consists of Ford's MagneRide shocks, Ford Performance lowering springs and RTR anti-roll bars.
The car will be at Goodwood this week where Gittin Jr. will drive it up the hillclimb course. Then it will be auctioned at the Experimental Aircraft Association's fundraiser event in Wisconsin on July 26. The winning bidder won't get just the car, either. The winner will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to the Woodward Dream Cruise in August.
