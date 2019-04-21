Prepare yourself for the summer with these great car window shades

Transcript: Quiksnap sunshades are custom window shades for your car. Providing sun protection and privacy. Ideal for young passengers. Installation requires no suction cups or tools. Remove the shade by simply pulling from any corner. Quiksnap sunshades come in sets of four. Pricing varies depending on vehicle make and model.
