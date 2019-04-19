Turn your car’s license plate into a backup camera

Transcript: This device transforms your car's license plate into a camera. Install the Nonda Zux smart backup camera yourself in less than 10 minutes. No additional screen required. Sends realtime video to a connected smartphone. The waterproof camera provides a 170-degree wide angle view. The battery runs for up to two months before needing to be recharged. Currently $98.99 On Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
