This driver alert device warns you before you get dangerously drowsy

Transcript: The anti sleep alarm by Stopsleep is a driver alert device that beeps and vibrates when it senses the wearer is becoming drowsy. The alarm is designed to sound up to 5 minutes before a driver becomes drowsy. Stopsleep boasts that the ring-like device is fast-charging with a long operation time. Currently $189 on Amazon. Check the link below to get your own.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
