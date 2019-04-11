2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition brings its flourishes to New York Auto Show

The 2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is coming to the NY Auto Show as a limited edition version of the sport sedan. Infiniti hopes to draw folks in with a new front and rear fascia, differentiating it slightly from the rest of the Q50s out there.
Every Signature Edition will come equipped with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood that produces 300 horsepower. The bright 19-inch alloy wheels seen on this car are Signature Edition exclusives, according to Infiniti. Then you get your requisite Signature Edition badging on the trunk of this Q50.
The inside gets some special touches with "Kacchu" aluminum trim and full leather sport seats. Infiniti makes a bunch of pay options standard equipment on the Signature Edition. These features include Infiniti's ProAssist bundle that includes niceties like blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and backup collision intervention. You get heated seats, a heated steering wheel and navigation, as well. Infiniti is offering the Signature Edition with five different colors: Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Pure White and Iridium Blue. You're looking at the blue in the one photo Infiniti has provided pre-auto show.
Infiniti hasn't given pricing or how many Signature Editions it will build, but you'll be able to buy one in May this year. Expect a low number to be available and a higher price for the "exclusivity."
