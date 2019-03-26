2020 Mercedes-AMG A 35 arrives with over 300 horsepower

Even though it didn't pack as much punch as the old CLA 45, the European Mercedes-AMG A 35 hatchback certainly looked fun and had us hoping for an American version with a trunk. And that's exactly what Mercedes is giving us. The only real difference is that, even with the more aggressive spoilers in the optional AMG Aerodynamics package, you can't get a giant rear wing like on the hatch. But that might be a positive for some Mercedes fans.
Under the hood is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. With its twin-scroll turbo, it makes 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic on its way to the all-wheel-drive system. Its electronically-controlled clutch can vary the power distribution between entirely front-drive or a 50/50 split front and rear. This powertrain also allows the hot sedan to hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, but a top speed hasn't been announced.
To improve handling over the base A-Class, the A 35 gets a retuned fully independent suspension with lighter aluminum front control arms. Mercedes also added extra chassis bracing near the front of the car. Stopping comes courtesy of upgraded brakes with drilled and vented rotors at each corner. The front calipers are four-piston fixed units that clamp onto 13.8-inch rotors, and the rears are 1-piston sliding pieces combined with 13-inch rotors.
As standard, the A 35's interior is pretty typical A-Class with the exception of more aggressively-bolstered sport seats. But there's a special optional steering wheel that adds and extra dial and switches for adjusting drive modes. The A 35 also includes a data recorder that can keep track of lap and sector times, driver inputs, speed, g-forces and various other telemetry that can be reviewed after a track session. Even more impressive, the system can store track maps and driving lines, and the driving line can be displayed on the infotainment display or on the optional heads-up display.
Pricing and availability have not been announced for the A 35, yet. We hope we don't have long to wait, because this looks like a fun little machine.
