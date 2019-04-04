Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

Upgrade any car to level 2 autonomy with LaneCruise

How about an autonomous El Camino?

Apr 4th 2019 at 6:30PM
Transcript: Upgrade any car to level 2 autonomy. This system turns your current vehicle into a self-driving car. LaneCruise from X-Matik is a 5-piece system that attaches to your car. Making it easy to install and uninstall. It's designed to convert old vehicles into level 2 autonomous rides. The system includes wheel controller, brainbox, cameras and GUI, brake pedals, and gas pedals. The aftermarket add-on can control steering, speed and detects vehicles in front of you. LaneCruise stops working once you take control of the pedals or steering wheel. The system starts at $2,200.
