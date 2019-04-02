This Razor scooter is all electric

Transcript: The Razor Ecosmart Metro is a battery-powered electric sit-down scooter. It reaches speeds of up to 20 miles per hour with a variable speed throttle control. The scooter has a 500-watt high torque motor and a 36 volt electrical system. A full charge gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Features include a steel frame, bamboo deck and luggage rack. Price is $393.00.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.