This traction aid can be installed after you're already stuck

It works in snow, ice and mud

Apr 1st 2019 at 9:30PM
Transcript: The ZipGripGo allows drivers to quickly get their vehicle unstuck from snow, ice or mud. Users can easily install in seconds, even if you are already stuck. They are fully adjustable for almost any tire. ZipGripGo fits rims up to 22". Price is $22.95.

