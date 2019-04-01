This traction aid can be installed after you're already stuck

Transcript: The ZipGripGo allows drivers to quickly get their vehicle unstuck from snow, ice or mud. Users can easily install in seconds, even if you are already stuck. They are fully adjustable for almost any tire. ZipGripGo fits rims up to 22". Price is $22.95.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
