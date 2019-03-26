Nissan to celebrate 50 years of Z and GT-R in New York with special models

The 2019 New York International Auto Show is only a few weeks away. While we won't really know what's in store until the show doors open at the Javits Center in Manhattan, expect a whole slew of teasers in the next few weeks. One of the first out of the gate is Nissan with a single image that has us excited for what's in store. The Japanese automaker plans to celebrate 50 years of performance with some special versions of the Nissan 370Z and Nissan GT-R in its "Dream Garage."
There are eight cars in the photo: one Datsun 240Z atop a new 370Z; two R34 Skyline GT-Rs atop a pair of new R35 GT-Rs; one 1973 Skyline GT-R (fewer than 200 were built over a single model year) atop a third R35 GT-R. The Z and GT-R both made their debuts 50 years ago in 1969. It's a bit difficult to tell with the shadows, but each car on the bottom row appears to mirror the paint scheme of its partner on the top. We're particularly excited for the bright blue Calsonic livery to appear on a modern GT-R.
We don't know if these are simply show cars to celebrate the 50th anniversary or if these colors might be available for customers. Stay tuned in mid April for more news.
There are eight cars in the photo: one Datsun 240Z atop a new 370Z; two R34 Skyline GT-Rs atop a pair of new R35 GT-Rs; one 1973 Skyline GT-R (fewer than 200 were built over a single model year) atop a third R35 GT-R. The Z and GT-R both made their debuts 50 years ago in 1969. It's a bit difficult to tell with the shadows, but each car on the bottom row appears to mirror the paint scheme of its partner on the top. We're particularly excited for the bright blue Calsonic livery to appear on a modern GT-R.
We don't know if these are simply show cars to celebrate the 50th anniversary or if these colors might be available for customers. Stay tuned in mid April for more news.