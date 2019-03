2018 Kia Stinger GT Long-Term Review | We stuff a four-piece set of luggage in the hatch

I had to take the privacy cover out and fold down the rear seats, but a set of @NokianTyresNA winter tires fit just fine in the back of our long-term @Kia Stinger GT. Gotta love hatchbacks. pic.twitter.com/5HzQCYJ52I — Reese Counts (@rmcounts) December 11, 2018

A few months back, I wrote about the hatch in our long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT. The sizable cargo area is one of our favorite things about the sportback. It's big enough to fit a full set of wheels and tires or the 55-inch TV I bought around Christmas. While those may showcase the car's hatch with the seats down, we wanted to see what would fit in the 23.3 cubic-foot cargo area with the seats up. To test things, we purchased a four-piece set of luggage on Amazon . The set consisted of three expandable rollers and a smaller tote, generally enough for four people on a weekend road trip or ride to the airport.Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joined me outside our office to see how it all fit in. Check out the video above to see how easy it was to get it all in there. It also gives you a good indication of how big the cargo area actually is. We've got the luggage, so check out the site for more of these tests coming soon.