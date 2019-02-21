Hyundai teases Tucson N Line warmed-up crossover for Europe

Before the Hyundai Tucson N hot-hatch-on-stilts arrives, Hyundai plans to put a lukewarm Tucson N Line on European dealer forecourts. Teased in advance of a Geneva Motor Show debut, the N Line is expected to land first on trims with the 1.6-liter TGDi gas engine. The South Korean automaker will also expand use of its 48-volt mild hybrid system on the SUV in Europe.
Based on the teaser photos, N Line changes will include an exclusive front fascia with redrawn LED DRLs, larger wheels, and N Line badging outside. The interior shot shows a shift lever with an N Line identifier and red cross-stitching. Based on the i30 N Line already on sale, likely additions will include N-branded sports seats, a leather-wrapped N Line steering wheel, and pedals with a brushed metal finish. More power is unlikely, but the tweaked engine programming, suspension, and exhaust should goose the sensations.
Hyundai already has one Tucson on sale with the 48-volt mild hybrid system, that being the 2.0-liter diesel with 182 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's expected that the 1.6-liter diesel will be the next engine to make use of hybrid assistance. The automaker says what we'll see in Geneva is "just the start of much more to come from the brand."
