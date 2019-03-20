Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

These snow socks for your tires might look goofy, but they promise to be effective

These socks could help get you out of a rut

Mar 20th 2019 at 9:32PM
Transcript: These "socks" are designed for improved traction in dangerous wintry conditions. Shark snow socks come in various sizes to fit most vehicles. Designed to be used at 30 miles per hour or less. Prices range from $40.09 to $99.30 depending on the size of the sock you get. Check the link below to get yours.
Snow sock
