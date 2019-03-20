'Framing John DeLorean' movie reframes the man, the scandal and his DMC-12

After noting the current purple patch of automotive-themed documentaries only a few days ago in reference to "Hurley," here comes another one. This time John Z. serves as the subject of "Framing John DeLorean," his life, his family, his rise, his car company, his car, and his scandals filling the screen. Alec Baldwin plays the titular role in a new take on replaying history — the trailer describes the film a "feature film documentary making of reenactment."
That's because archival footage gets remixed with narration, with interviews with those who lived through the situation like DeLorean's daughter and son, and "dramatic vignettes." Those dramatic vignettes get underlined by the oddest feature of the film: Alec Baldwin talking about playing John DeLorean.
Producer Tamir Ardon, who personally knew DeLorean, presents the two-hour flick as a factual take on the events. The film goes from DeLorean's ascent to being the youngest division head at General Motors, to ending with Baldwin-cum-DeLorean leaving the courtroom after being acquitted of drug trafficking charges. In between, there's plenty of "money, power, politics, drugs, scandal and fast cars." Zachary DeLorean's synopsis is even more compelling: "He's got cocaine, hot chicks, sports cars, bombed-out buildings, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, FBI agents and hard-core drug dealers." Sounds like a fine filmic meal to us.
This is the second DeLorean-centered pic in the past year. In 2018, the comedy-thriller "Driven" closed the 2018 Venice Film Festival, but focused only on the cocaine scandal.
Baldwin's co-stars include Morena Baccarin playing Cristina Ferrare, DeLorean's fashion model wife; Josh Charles as Bill Collins, John Z.'s business partner; and Dean Winters as John Valestra, the DEA agent whose testimony caused a bunch of questions about the government's tactics. "Framing John DeLorean" premieres during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City from April 24 to May 5, moving to select theaters and video-on-demand on June 7.
