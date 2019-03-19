Reach the top of your car with ease using the Moki door step

Transcript: The Rightline Gear Moki door step. It was created to provide easy access to your vehicle's roof. It can be used to load and strap down cargo bags, boxes, canoes, etc. Just hook the door step over the u-shaped door latch in your vehicle's doors. Made from aircraft grade aluminum the Moki door step can hold up to 400 lbs. It has a universal fit for use in all vehicles. It can be used in both front and rear doors. You can buy one for $44.95. Learn more at mokidoorstep.com
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
