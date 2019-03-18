Bentley Bentayga dives deep into luxury with touches of pearl

As some of the most luxurious vehicles on the planet, Bentleys are inspirational (and aspirational) to thousands of customers and fans around the globe. But sometimes, Bentley is the one finding inspiration in its customers. As a special commission for a Middle Eastern client, Bentley and in-house specialty shop Mulliner have created the limited-edition "Pearl of the Gulf" Bentayga, complete with pearl trim and a fingerprint safe. Only five examples, each different from the one before it, will be made.
The Pearl of the Gulf proudly ties in the cultural history of the Middle East. For centuries, pearl diving and harvesting has been a major economic key to cities around the Arabian Gulf. And it just so happens, the gleaming stones are beautiful enough to complement the Bentayga's high-class personality. On the car shown here, Bentley artistically integrated a mother-of-pearl-laced dhow diving boat within the Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus wood dashboard. Mother of pearl is also seen on the Breitling clock in the center of the dash.
Furthering the elevated feel of the cabin is a special technological add-on. Bentley installed a high-pressure die-cast aluminum storage unit that only unlocks with the touch of the owner's finger. The biometric fingerprint sensor is intended to secure any valuables while the car is left in an exposed environment or handed off to drivers.
The rest of the cabin is a two-tone blend of light Linen and dark Brunel leather, a theme meant to evoke the coloring of a pearl and its shell. The quilted seats and door paneling have Camel and Brunel contrast stitching, and gold embroidery adds extra sparkle. Linen lambswool rugs turn the floor into a delightful rest area for the feet, and door sills highlight the car's "1 of 5" status. The remaining examples will be built by Mulliner's crew in Crewe, England.
The Pearl of the Gulf proudly ties in the cultural history of the Middle East. For centuries, pearl diving and harvesting has been a major economic key to cities around the Arabian Gulf. And it just so happens, the gleaming stones are beautiful enough to complement the Bentayga's high-class personality. On the car shown here, Bentley artistically integrated a mother-of-pearl-laced dhow diving boat within the Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus wood dashboard. Mother of pearl is also seen on the Breitling clock in the center of the dash.
Furthering the elevated feel of the cabin is a special technological add-on. Bentley installed a high-pressure die-cast aluminum storage unit that only unlocks with the touch of the owner's finger. The biometric fingerprint sensor is intended to secure any valuables while the car is left in an exposed environment or handed off to drivers.
The rest of the cabin is a two-tone blend of light Linen and dark Brunel leather, a theme meant to evoke the coloring of a pearl and its shell. The quilted seats and door paneling have Camel and Brunel contrast stitching, and gold embroidery adds extra sparkle. Linen lambswool rugs turn the floor into a delightful rest area for the feet, and door sills highlight the car's "1 of 5" status. The remaining examples will be built by Mulliner's crew in Crewe, England.